Sunday, 14 November 2021

Thailand’s deal with the American company on the first day of the Dubai Airshow makes it the first international customer of the light attack aircraft.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/digital-show-dailies/dubai-air-show/2021/11/14/thailand-becomes-first-foreign-customer-of-at-6-light-attack-aircraft/