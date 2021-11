Articles

The newly appointed commander of the Oklahoma National Guard is refusing to enforce the Department of Defense’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for troops. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino wrote in a memo that no member of the Oklahoma National...

