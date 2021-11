Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 18:16 Hits: 1

More than 35,000 Air Force personnel said they have experienced some form of physical or psychological violence in the past two years, according to the results of a new study.Of 68,000 airmen, Space Force guardians and Air Force civilians that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/580968-tens-of-thousands-of-air-force-personnel-report-dealing-with-mental-or