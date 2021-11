Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 19:49 Hits: 0

The Biden administration is closely following Russia’s recent military buildup along its border with Ukraine and is warning Moscow against any escalation.U.S. officials have relayed to senior Russian officials that any increased threat to Ukraine...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/580991-top-diplomat-pentagon-says-us-closely-watching-russian-buildup-on-ukraine