Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 18:12 Hits: 0

Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak has announced the country will acquire 300 second-hand Cougar mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles from the United States as part of efforts to...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2021/11/12/poland-to-acquire-300-used-cougar-mraps-from-the-us/