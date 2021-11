Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 15:39 Hits: 0

The White House on Thursday marked Veterans Day by announcing expanded health care resources forĀ individuals exposed to burn pits and other environmental hazards during their time in the military.Assistance for those exposed to burn pits has...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/581116-white-house-expanding-health-care-for-veterans-exposed-to-burn-pits