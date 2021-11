Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 15:49 Hits: 8

The pilot program is already bearing fruit as participants develop soldier-centric software for the Army.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/smr/cybercon/2021/11/10/soldiers-wont-always-be-able-to-rely-on-contractors-for-coders-says-army-software-factory-director/