Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 23:17

Ukraine’s top diplomat warned Thursday that Russia may be looking to “move further” into the country amid increasing tensions in the region.“We do not want to scare anyone, but we have to remain vigilant," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro...

