Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 18:36 Hits: 1

China conducted combat readiness drills on Tuesday as a U.S. congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan, the latest incident of saber-rattling from Beijing over the island. Senior Colonel Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army’...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/china/580748-china-conducts-combat-readiness-drill-after-us-congressional