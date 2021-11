Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 16:25 Hits: 13

The Army's 56th Artillery Command was reconstituted with a non-nuclear mission to help the Army in its efforts to counter a more aggressive Russia.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/11/08/artillery-command-latest-unit-relaunch-growing-europe-mission.html