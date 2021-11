Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 21:35 Hits: 0

As the number of general surgery procedures done in military hospitals has dropped since 2015, surgical skills have declined, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/11/08/military-surgeons-are-losing-medical-skills-study-says-could-off-base-care-be-why.html