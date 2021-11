Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 14:03 Hits: 3

The frigate Bayern is visiting Tokyo after two days of joint exercises with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Samidare in the Pacific Ocean amid maritime activities by China in the...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/1W09YqT5R34/