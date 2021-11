Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 21:51 Hits: 1

According to the plan, the service must become an older, more agile and talent-driven force with more emphasis on retaining people.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/11/03/corps-new-plan-aims-treat-marines-human-beings-instead-of-inventory.html