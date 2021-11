Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 17:08 Hits: 0

A former Australian prime minister said Friday he thinks China could “soon” invade Taiwan or otherwise escalate and that the West should now be planning its military and economic response.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/V5Ol9_kBHuI/