Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 16:30 Hits: 5

General Dynamics European Land Systems has rolled out a remote-driving concept for its vehicle lineup that the company presented on its ASCOD light tank at the FEINDEF defense exhibit.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/PJklI_NzTSc/