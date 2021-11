Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 14:18 Hits: 1

Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee are pressing Gen. Mark Milley on the cost of military initiatives focused on issues like climate change and white nationalism within its ranks, questioning whether the issues are being...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/580017-republicans-press-milley-over-costs-of-military-initiatives