Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 20:50 Hits: 0

Google is reportedly pursuing a cloud computing contract with the Defense Department after the Pentagon and Microsoft severed ties over the summer.The New York Times reported on Wednesday that the Pentagon is looking to resurrect its cloud computing...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/579927-google-pursuing-pentagon-cloud-computing-contract-report