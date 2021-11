Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 20:07 Hits: 0

The U.S. Air Force flew a B-1B strategic bomber with Israel over the Middle East above essential maritime chokepoints on Saturday, as relations between the U.S., its allies and Iran remain contentious with the Islamic Republic still not tied to a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/579317-air-force-flies-b-1b-bomber-over-mideast