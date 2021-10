Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 13:12 Hits: 0

The 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul in August are a step closer to receiving Congress' highest honor.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/10/26/house-votes-award-congressional-gold-medal-troops-killed-kabul-airport-blast.html