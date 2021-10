Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 14:10 Hits: 0

Bassett has often attributed the success of his later civilian endeavors to his early military training and combat responsibilities.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/10/26/marine-veteran-and-thoroughbred-industry-icon-turns-100-credits-corps-shaping-his-life.html