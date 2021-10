Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 18:37 Hits: 0

According to court documents, William H. Precht, 54, of Kent, Ohio was sentenced to 37 months imprisonment and ordered to pay $1,259,390.66 in restitution after pleading guilty to the 28 charges...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/cYYKsz7l4uQ/