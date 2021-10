Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 22:06 Hits: 0

Even though the Navy has the most developed plan in DoD to modernize its repair facilities, a lawmaker warned the service to stop playing funding games and prioritize shipyards in next year's budget...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/iSNsvyUKnlI/