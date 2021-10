Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 22:08 Hits: 0

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton said on Thursday it is "critical" that the U.S. becomes capable of handling more than one strategic defense priority at a time, saying...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/579021-john-bolton-its-critical-for-the-us-to-handle-multiple-strategic-priorities