Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 17:08 Hits: 1

A top Pentagon official warned that the group known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) could be able to attack the United States in six months. Colin Kahl, under secretary of defense policy, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/578721-pentagon-official-warns-isis-k-could-be-able-to-attack-us-in-six-months