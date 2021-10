Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 21:16 Hits: 2

Textron subsidiary Bell has completed the first of 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters for Bahrain, delivering it to U.S. Naval Air Systems Command as part of a 2019 Foreign Military Sales contract.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/fkdflhZwymA/