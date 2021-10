Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 13:00 Hits: 5

The U.S. Army does not need to go abroad in search of missions to make itself appear relevant. What it very much needs to do is focus on its core warfighting skills and hone its ability to fight and...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/vv985GkORaQ/