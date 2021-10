Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 14:52 Hits: 5

Korea Aerospace Industries, or KAI, showcased this week a concept model of an electrically powered basic trainer aircraft during the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 at an...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/AXyZ9W0AvgQ/