Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 16:11 Hits: 4

A joint Chinese-Russian naval armada has sailed around Japan following a joint exercise in the Sea of Japan, sailing through a narrow international waterway between two of Japan’s main islands.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/AFT4rh-tZo4/