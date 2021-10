Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 02:20 Hits: 9

The United States announced on Friday that an airstrike killed a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria. “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/578130-senior-al-qaeda-leader-killed-in-us-airstrike