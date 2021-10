Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 20:45 Hits: 2

Through the years, the government remained indifferent to decades-old reports of saucer craft toying with the world's most powerful weapons.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/10/19/air-force-veterans-who-are-ufo-true-believers-return-newly-attentive-washington.html