Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 20:36 Hits: 1

Contamination with PFAS chemicals has been documented at and around Cannon Air Force Base near Clovis as well as at Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo and other locations in New Mexico.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/r2IDSb7sans/