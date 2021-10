Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 00:43 Hits: 7

The Taliban have promised plots of land to relatives of suicide bombers who attacked U.S. and Afghan soldiers, in a provocative gesture that seems to run counter to their efforts to court...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/NMGfkpt1_nw/