Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 21:42 Hits: 2

Otonom Teknoloji, a privately owned Turkish defense technology company, has said it signed a deal with the Iraqi government for supplying aerostat and airship systems.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/l6Wyib-9zLg/