Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 14:26 Hits: 2

The U.S. Defense Department said that it is committed to offering condolence payments to relatives of the 10 people who were killed in an errant U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/_AwUULSUv1A/