Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 19:02 Hits: 0

Timothy P. Broglio, archbishop of the U.S. military, says Catholic troops should be able to reject receiving the coronavirus vaccine on religious grounds. Broglio said in a statement released Tuesday that Catholics in the military who believe...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/576598-archbishop-says-catholic-troops-should-be-able-to-reject-vaccines-on-religious