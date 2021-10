Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 22:38 Hits: 0

Veterans are increasingly joining extremist groups but a lack of data on the topic makes it difficult to pinpoint exactly how deep the problem runs, a panel of experts told House lawmakers on Wednesday.“Violent extremism is a growing problem in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/576659-partisan-divides-highlighted-in-house-hearing-on-extremist-recruitment-of