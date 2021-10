Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 22:26 Hits: 1

Russia claims it prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from entering its waters in the Sea of Japan on Friday.“The large anti-submarine ship of the Pacific Fleet Admiral Tributs did not allow the US Navy destroyer to violate the national border of Russia...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/577010-russia-claims-it-prevented-us-navy-destroyer-from-entering-its