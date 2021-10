Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 12:31 Hits: 6

The Pentagon announced late Friday that they had offered condolence payments to the family of the 10 individuals who died during a deadly U.S. drone strike in late August.The Pentagon did not disclose the amount of money that would be included...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/577038-pentagon-offers-condolence-payments-relocation-to-family-of-those-killed-in