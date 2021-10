Articles

All active-duty sailors who refuse to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 28 will face discharge, according to new Navy guidance released Thursday.The guidance, which also sets a deadline for all Navy Reserve sailors to be fully...

