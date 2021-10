Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 20:54 Hits: 0

“The future is a lot closer than some of us think,” Christine Wormuth said at AUSA.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2021/10/us-army-scrutinizing-itself-must-change-swiftly-face-china-secretary-says/186009/