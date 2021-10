Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 23:46 Hits: 0

These EC-130H crews have flown about 14,750 sorties in U.S. CENTCOM — more than 90,000 hours in the air.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/jCDQJcN3wl8/