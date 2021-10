Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 12:47 Hits: 1

The ordeal, which began in Athens, Greece on June 14, lasted 16 days and left a U.S. Navy diver on the plane dead.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/10/10/hezbollah-member-wanted-role-1985-hijacking-dies.html