Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 18:02 Hits: 1

“Britain is only spending 2 percent of its [gross domestic product] on defense. But the threats ahead are collectively greater than the ones from the Cold War when we were spending 4 percent."

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/OBISVhS_l7o/