Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 15:09 Hits: 1

A majority of Americans support U.S. troop intervention if allies are attacked, according to a survey from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.Since 2019, the poll found, more than 50 percent of Americans support troop intervention if North Korea...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/575737-majority-supports-american-troop-intervention-if-allies-targeted-poll