Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 16:13 Hits: 1

But for how long? The Kurds say uncertainty is emboldening Turkey, Russian-backed militias, and the Assad regime.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2021/10/there-will-be-no-withdrawal-syrian-allies-say-us-has-promised-keep-some-troops-there/185972/