Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021

U.S. forces have been secretly training Taiwan’s military forces in the country for at least a year amid concerns of Chinese aggression toward the self-ruled island, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Roughly two dozen members of U.S....

