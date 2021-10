Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 01:41 Hits: 1

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Thursday that former Taliban commander Haji Najibullah has been indicted in connection to a 2008 attack that downed a helicopter and killed three U.S. soldiers...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/575884-former-taliban-commander-charged-for-killing-us-troops