Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 21:32 Hits: 1

Fulton is a West Point graduate who was the first openly gay member of the academy's Board of Visitors, and she has led several LGBT military groups.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/10/07/senators-tear-pentagon-nominee-oversee-chaplains-being-anti-christian.html