Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 21:39 Hits: 1

The move dramatically increases the horsepower of the V-280 over the General Electric engines it uses today.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/business/2021/10/bell-picks-rolls-royce-engine-v-280-valor-army-black-hawk-replacement-contest/185953/