Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 22:47 Hits: 3

A Navy sailor who died of coronavirus-related complications earlier this week has been identified as Aviation Electrician’s Mate (Mechanical) 1st Class Cory Weber.Weber, 51, died Sunday at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas after he tested positive...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/575661-navy-identifies-sailor-who-died-of-covid-19-on-sunday